LEAKED: Panthers Lineman Says His Team Will Do HBO Hard Knocks

Photo: AP

Carolina Panthers centre Ryan Kalil has it on good authority that he’ll be running over tackling dummies on the next season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”Last night Kalil tweeted, “Reliable source telling me possible reality sports doc TV series coming to NC after today’s media presence covering Panther POTA’s.”



He followed it up by tweeting the picture below.

It’ll be tough to top the Jets’ performance on last year’s show, but Cam Newton seems good for some wacky hijinks after practices and workouts.

Of course this is all for nothing because football is never coming back.

Photo: twitpic.com

