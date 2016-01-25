The Carolina Panthers added insult to injury by going for 2 late in their blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers are blowing out the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship game and will go on to face the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

But the game was not without a little bit of controversy.

With just over five minutes to go, the Panthers scored (again) to go up by 25 points. That would seem like enough of a rout. But then the Panthers picked it as an interesting time to go for their first 2-point conversion all season.

Yes, their first 2-point conversion all season came late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game when they were already up 25 points. And they converted it.

There are already a lot of people out there that dislike the Panthers and what is perceived to be their cocky ways. This is not going to help.

