Carolina Hurricanes' Revenue Drops Dramatically Along With Ticket Sales

Photo: AP

Want to know how important ticket sales are to a professional sports franchise? Look no further than the Carolina Hurricanes.During the 2008-09 season the Hurricanes averaged 16,572 fans per game. Last year they averaged 15,240.



Not coincidentally the Hurricanes’ revenue fell 25% from $91.8 million to $68.9 million.

The drop was due in large point to a poor product on the ice. In 2008 the Hurricanes made the playoffs and finished sixth in the Eastern Conference, last year they missed the playoffs and finished 11th.

