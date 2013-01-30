Former Model Publishes Book On Sex With Robert De Niro, Richard Gere, And Other Stars

Model/actress Carole Mallory on the cover of Cosmopolitan in her youth.

Photo: Cosmopolitan

Carole Mallory, the now 71-year-old former model and “Stepford Wives” actress who wrote “Loving Mailer” about her eight-year affair with Norman Mailer, has again picked up her pen to write a new book titled “Picasso’s Ghost,” about her sexual exploits with famous men.Among the males written about are Robert De Niro, Peter Sellers, Richard Gere and Pablo Picasso’s son, Claude.



“A lot of my seeking out famous men was to prove I was OK,” Mallory recently told the NY Post. “I felt validated by celebrities.”

Today, Mallory teaches writing at Rosemont College and Temple University in Philadelphia. Here’s what she has to say in her new book about her past lovers (via the New York Post):

Actor Robert De Niro:

The two met in 1975 at the Chateau Marmont and had a 14-day affair. “During lovemaking, he never stopped looking in my eyes,” she writes. “He had a butterfly tattoo that I later realised matched his flighty spirit. So did the fact he left his socks on.” She added, “The following year he married Diahnne Abbott . . . I would have appreciated a phone call.”

“Pink Panther” star Peter Sellers:

“I kissed him all over his hairy body. He had hair everywhere. He even had it on his back. I liked it. He reminded me of a giant panda bear … I think maybe he was too filled with self-loathing. Alcohol temporarily masked that and freed him from his demonic thoughts about himself.”

Actor Richard Gere:

After a one-night stand with Gere in the late ’70s, Mallory says: “His gymnastic skills were apparent. He made love his way . . . He didn’t withhold. He was Valentino in the flesh. A sex symbol not to be forgotten. Not to be lumped in with all the others, but to be remembered for his uniqueness. His thoughtfulness. His caring.”

Mallory in 2011at age 69.

Photo: Getty

Claude Picasso, Pablo Picasso’s son:

After an engagement to the famous artist’s son, she says “I was jilted by Claude Picasso, and I spent most of my life trying to shore up my bad feelings about myself … I felt terribly wounded when he jilted me.”

