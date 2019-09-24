A Washington woman quit her full-time job and spent 57 days looking for her dog, which is honestly very relatable

Carole and Verne King’s 7-year-old Border collie, Katie, escaped a dog-friendly hotel is Kalispell Montana on July 20,Carole King told the Daily Inter Lake.

The Kings believe Katie was spooked by thunder, and bolted from the hotel room after figuring out how to open the door.

Over the next 57 days, Carole King quit her job as a postal carrier, and bought night-vision goggles and animal-tracking cameras to help search for Katie.

Katie was found in a nearby neighbourhood on September 15. She lost 12 pounds but was otherwise healthy, King said.

“It was devastating. I got sick to my stomach,” Carole King told the Daily Inter Lake.

King and her husband suspect that Katie bolted from the hotel after getting spooked by thunder.

Katie was able to unlatch their hotel room door, and wandered into the lobby. An attendant told the Kings that she saw an anxious dog run out of the hotel’s front doors, according to the New York Times.



In order to find the beloved dog, Carole King quit her job as a postal carrier, and bought night-vision goggles and animal-tracking cameras to help search for Katie. She even brought in horse manure from the family’s farm in Washington to lure Katie back to the area.

“You know she’s out there searching for you. You can’t give up,”King told KECI.

And finally, on September 15, King got a tip that Katie had been spotted in a backyard near the hotel.

When King got to the neighbourhood, Katie was gone, but she walked through a nearby field looking for her.

“She was right there in the bushes,” King told KECI. “I yelled her name, and she came right up to me.”

Katie had lost 12 pounds – she received fluids at a local emergency vet clinic and was treated for dehydration and starvation, but was otherwise healthy, King said.

“Tears were flying, we were screaming, everybody is high-fiving, hugging each other. People are stopping in their vehicles, getting out and hugging us,” King told the Daily Inter Lake. “I think the whole neighbourhood knew that we found her.”

