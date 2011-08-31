HOUSE OF THE DAY: Carole King Slashes Price On Idaho Estate To $11.9 Million

Meredith Galante
Carole King's house

Photo: Courtesy of Hall & Hall

Carole King’s 128-acre Idaho estate is now listed at $11.9 million, down from $16 million.The rustic home spans 7,337 square feet, overlooking Warm Springs Creek.

The house also features a professional recording studio, a caretaker’s home, a guest cabin, equestrian facilities and a green house.

Geothermal springs produce energy-saving hot water year-round for two pools and radiant heat for the lodge and studio.

Overhead shot of the estate, which sits on 128 acres of land

A front view of the home

The recording studio

The guest house and caretaker's quarters

The Idaho scenery

The living area with stone fireplace

The kitchen

The dining room

The bedroom

The porch

The river on the property

A picnic area

