HOUSE OF THE DAY: Carole King Slashes Price On Idaho Estate To $11.9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Hall & Hall

Carole King’s 128-acre Idaho estate is now listed at $11.9 million, down from $16 million.The rustic home spans 7,337 square feet, overlooking Warm Springs Creek.



The house also features a professional recording studio, a caretaker’s home, a guest cabin, equestrian facilities and a green house.

Geothermal springs produce energy-saving hot water year-round for two pools and radiant heat for the lodge and studio.

