Carol: "Did I Come To Yahoo To Sell The Company? The Answer's No" (YHOO)

After this afternoon’s Yahoo Q4 earnings call, we know at least one thing for certain: New Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz isn’t exactly dying to do a Microsoft search deal.
At one point during the call, Carol posed a rhetorical question: “Did I come to Yahoo to sell the company?
“The answer’s no,” she said.
She posed another: “Did I come to sell the Yahoo search business?”
She answered (our paraphrase):
As an insider and CEO it’s my job to do what’s best for customers and shareholders. I’m still figuring that out. But search is a very valuable part of our business. Understanding the intent of searchers is extremely valuable.
Without naming the company, Carol even took a little dig at Microsoft, saying “Our search share remains 3X the size of the number three competitor.”
Later during the call, after a desperate sounding analyst asked “Is everything on the table for the company?” Carol hedged a bit more. She said:
Well it’s my job to make sure that as a company we look at anything that makes sense. So yes, everything’s on the table. If there’s something interesting to look at, we look at it.
