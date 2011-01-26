The Obama Administration Makes Its Biggest "Pro Business" Move Yet

Noam Scheiber at TNR has an interesting column today arguing that the Obama hasn’t “pivoted” towards being pro business at all. Instead it’s just changing its rhetoric to soothe egos.



Regardless, a lot of folks are very excited by the news that energy advisor Carol Browner is leaving the administration.

Browner had fierce critics for her restrictionist environmental policy, and had faced accusations of implementing cap & trade by fiat. She was also a big enemy of the coal industry.

Welll, she’s gone, and people are taking this as a sign that Bill Daly is cleaning house of the liberals.

Will be interesting to see what coal stocks do today.

