Carol Bartz: Yahoo Will 'Kick arse Again'

Sixteen minutes after Yahoo announced that CFO Blake Jorgensen was leaving, new CEO Carol Bartz published a post on Yahoo’s official blog, titled “Getting our house in order.”



– Carol describes her first six weeks on the job — “a whirlwind tour for the last six weeks, talking with everybody from executive leaders to the guys who configured my laptop.”

– She talks a little about the new management structure she is rolling out today, that she believes “will make Yahoo! a lot faster on its feet.”

– That means making things simpler: “We’ll be able to make speedier decisions, the notorious silos are gone, and we have a renewed focus on the customer.”

– She says smart things about focusing on Yahoo’s users — its most important assets. “I’m singularly focused on providing you with awesome products. Period.”

– She also says she’s going to work more on Yahoo’s (YHOO) brand. “Look for this company’s brand to kick arse again.” (No details.)

Execution will be key, of course, but this is a good sign that Carol is at least looking to fix the right problems.

The full memo:

A month and a half in the saddle and today I have the perfect excuse to get blogging.

I’ve been on a whirlwind tour for the last six weeks, talking with everybody from executive leaders to the guys who configured my laptop. I’ve been in student mode, slowly getting smarter about what makes this place tick. And most recently, I’ve been gathering information on what it’s going to take to get Yahoo! to a great place as an organisation –- and one that brings you killer products.

People here have impressed the hell out of me. They’re smart, dedicated, passionate, driven, and really nice. There’s so much great energy and frankly lots of optimism. But there’s also plenty that has bogged this company down. For starters, you’d be amazed at how complicated some things are here.

So today I’m rolling out a new management structure that I believe will make Yahoo! a lot faster on its feet. For us working at Yahoo!, it means everything gets simpler. We’ll be able to make speedier decisions, the notorious silos are gone, and we have a renewed focus on the customer. For you using Yahoo! every day, it will better enable us to deliver products that make you say, “Wow.”

I’ve noticed that a lot of us on the inside don’t spend enough time looking to the outside. That’s why I’m creating a new Customer Advocacy group. After getting a lot of angry calls at my office from frustrated customers, I realised we could do a better job of listening to and supporting you. Our Customer Care team does an incredible job with the amazing number of people who come to them, but they need better resources. So we’re investing in that. After all, you deserve the very best.

We’re also leaning on this team to make sure we’re all hearing the voice of our customers (consumers and advertisers). I’m singularly focused on providing you with awesome products. Period. The kind that get you so excited, you have to tell someone about them. Whether on your desktop, your mobile device, or even your TV.

And that takes a real understanding of what you want/need/love/hate, how you’re using our products, and what you find simple, intuitive, easy and fun. Who wants innovation for innovation’s sake if it doesn’t make your life easier, more efficient, more productive? So expect us to hear you better and take better care of you.

Finally, a note about our brand. It’s one of our biggest assets. Mention Yahoo! practically anywhere in the world, and people yodel. But in the past few years, we haven’t been as clear in showing the world what the Yahoo! brand stands for. We’re going to change that. Look for this company’s brand to kick arse again.

Big thanks to the many of you who’ve reached out with positive comments. It’s clear people want Yahoo! to succeed. I’ll try to pop by here again soon, though probably not too soon. I have a pretty long to-do list.

Carol Bartz

CEO

