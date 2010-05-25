Carol Bartz Tells Mike Arrington To "F*ck Off"

During an interview on stage at TechCrunch’s Disrupt conference, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz just told TechCrunch editor Mike Arrington to “fuck off.”



First Carol complained that the media is expecting too much from Yahoo so soon after she joined. She said that it took Apple 7 years to grow its market cap after Steve Jobs returned.

She told Mike “you are involved in a very tiny company.”

“It probably takes a long time to even convince yourself what the hell to do.”

“So fuck off!”



Don’t miss: 11 Ways Google Just Slapped Apple

An AOL-Yahoo Merger: The Miracle Carol Bartz Needs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.