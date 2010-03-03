Carol Bartz Shoots A Subtle Dig At Facebook On CNBC, Asks "What's Their Revenue?"

Carol Bartz appeared on CNBC to talk Yahoo since today is the company’s 15 year anniversary. In the course of the interview she heard the usual questions:



Would she have sold to Microsoft for $36? Of course.

Is the stock underpriced? Yes.

Would she sell the company? She gives a flip answer saying, at the right price, sure. Then CNBC started hammering her asking what that price might be. She then backpedaled as far away from the question as possible.

Why isn’t Yahoo as huge as Google? Because they do search, Yahoo does something else.

Why isn’t it as hot at Facebook? She gets this one a lot, and her response was sort of funny: “Remind me what’s their revenue.” A cute answer for now, but Facebook looks like a rocket, ready to start generating serious revenue. This sort of snide comment will probably haunt her in two years.

Weirdly, she used the beginning of the interview to trash the government saying the it is holding back the consumer from having confidence in the economy. The government is sending out too much negative news, she says.

Maybe Carol thought she had to say this because she was on CNBC? They seem to like to trash the government. We’re really not sure what she wants the government to do…or who/what she’s talking about.



