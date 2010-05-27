Carol Bartz Promises A Redesigned Yahoo Search For October

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz is telling Wall Street that she will roll out a redesigned and upgraded Yahoo search in October.



Speaking during the company’s investor day she said, “Lately, while search has gotten so pretty…video, slideshows, images,” but “we kind of got behind.” Carol promises, “You’re going to see a lot more pretty search from us.”

Search is still important to Yahoo. In November, Doug Anmuth of Barclays wrote that 1% of market share is equal to roughly $60 – $80 million of annual gross revenue and $35 – $50 million of annual EBITDA.

Further, if Yahoo’s search share falls below 11%, its pact with Microsoft is not longer adding value for Yahoo. Yahoo’s search share was trending downward, but it picked up last month, hitting 17.7% for April, according to comScore.

Carol wrapped up her talk on search with a plea to investors: “Please do not print that we are out of the search business! We are in the search business!”

