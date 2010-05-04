Carol Bartz Likes To Fire People In The Morning

Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz has an interview in Esquire’s women’s issue. In it, she drops a few revealing one-liners:



“We’ll go through the whole interview, and I’ll say, “I have one last question. I don’t work with arseholes. Are you one?”

“I always do my firing in the morning because that’s when I’m fresh. I mean, why sit there all day thinking: I’m going to fire Joe at 4:59?”

“I hug employees all the time. I’m a huge contact person. Touch is an extremely important part of the human condition.”

Esquire’s women’s issue >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.