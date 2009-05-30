Carol Bartz's Note For Steve Ballmer (Photo)

Nicholas Carlson

At the All Things D conference, guests are asked to sign a program while they’re getting made-up to go on stage for their big interviews with Walt and Kara.

Knowing Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s interview followed hers, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz left a note for him in the program. He must’ve been getting gussied up for the bright lights when he read it:

“Steve– Forget it. Won’t help. ha, Carol”

Bing!

