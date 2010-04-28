Carol Bartz: If Foursquare's Dennis Crowley Wants Millions, He Should Sell To Us

Here’s an interesting, if slightly off, back-and-forth between Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz and Mike Butcher of TechCrunch Europe about Foursquare.



Instead of directly asking Carol if she wanted to buy Foursquare, and how much Yahoo would be willing to pay for it, Mike asked what she thought of blogs like TechCrunch saying Foursquare shouldn’t take money from Yahoo.

Carol’s response: “It depends how much money they want. I mean, you know that stuff’s easy to say. Ask what [journalists would] say if they got an offer…I think it’s very easy for people to talk about about what other people should do. When confronted with it themselves, they look at it a little different.”

So there you go, folks. Carol doesn’t deny interest in Foursquare. She also thinks it’s a lot easier to tell someone else to walk away from $30 million than to walk away yourself.

Our bet? We think Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley walks away from the money and goes with a round of funding from Khosla Ventures.

