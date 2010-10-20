Yahoo's Board Not Giving Up On Carol Bartz Yet

Elisa Steele, Carol Bartz, and Hilary Schneider in Times Square

Photo: Flickr/Yahoo

A few hours before Yahoo reports earnings, Carol Bartz is getting an anonymous vote of confidence from board members.Dow Jones says the board is “firmly” committed to allowing Carol Bartz to fulfil her 4 year contract at Yahoo. That means she has another 2 years to turn things around.



Dow Jones also says the board is not thinking about bringing in a number 2 officer to help guide Bartz.

Seems fair to give her more than 2 years to figure things out, but we’ll see where Yahoo is in a year from now. If the company isn’t pointed in the right direction, we doubt the board will be quite as supportive.

We’ll get an idea of where the company is heading when it reports earnings tonight, which we’ll be covering live.

via: I Want Media

