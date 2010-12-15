Carol Bartz Has A Year To "Shake Up" Yahoo, Or She Loses Her Job

Photo: Flickr/Yodel Anecdotal

The Carol Bartz countdown has officially begun.Andrew Ross Sorkin writes in DealBook, “the betting line is that Ms. Bartz has no more than a year before she must shake up Yahoo or lose her job.”



And by “shake up Yahoo,” he means sell off the company’s Asian assets, and use the billions to reinvent itself.

So far, Bartz has shown zero desire to sell the Asian assets, which include Yahoo Japan and a big stake in Alibaba.

But her hand could be forced.

Japanese giant Softbank also owns big pieces of Alibaba and Yahoo Japan. Masayoshi Son, the man who runs Softbank, tells Sorkin of Yahoo and its Asian assets, “Sooner or later we will have a win-win situation.”

We read that as: Bartz will be selling sooner than later.

See Also: The 15 Biggest Flops In Tech For 2010

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.