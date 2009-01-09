Carol Bartz For Yahoo CEO? Who Knows? (YHOO)

for Yahoo CEO: former Autodesk chairman, president and CEO Carol Bartz.



Many I have spoken to inside and outside of Yahoo with knowledge of situation said the company is winnowing down its list to a few internal and external candidates and Bartz is a favourite.

Bartz is certainly an experienced and very well-regarded tech exec, with the talent to turn things around. She served as chairman, president and CEO for 14 years at the San Rafael, Calif.-based company that makes design software.

While there, Bartz presided over huge growth at Autodesk (ADSK), stepping down in April of 2006, and has since served as its executive chairman.

She also put in stints at other big tech companies, including Sun Microsystems (JAVA), Digital Equipment Corporation and 3M (MMM)

OK, sure — why not? Conventional wisdom has it that former Nextel Partners CEO and current Yahoo board member John Chapple is a leading candidate, but that’s mostly because people have had a hard time coming up with any other plausible names. It could be an echochamber thing.

Our take is that Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock, departing CEO Jerry Yang and maybe board member Gary Wilson know who they want for the job and everybody else is just guessing.

Bartz, who sits on the Cisco board with Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang and the Intel board with Yahoo President Sue Decker, seems to just as easily answer Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock’s criteria for the job. Maybe she’s the next Mark Hurd — the unknown guy from an unknown company who saved HP — we hear Yahoo’s decided its looking for. For a refresher, Bostock’s requirements are:

“extensive” experience as the CEO of a public company.

media and advertising expertise.

mergers and acquisitions experience.

strategic skills.

