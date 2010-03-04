Carol Bartz Fesses Up: The Yahoo Ad Campaign Flopped

During cupcakes with reporters yesterday, Carol Bartz fessed up that the $100 million “It’s Y!ou” ad campaign hasn’t exactly been a success:



NYT: Ms. Bartz admitted that the company’s new global advertising campaign was less successful than she had hoped in the United States. “We didn’t have a really good call to action,” she said. But Ms. Bartz said that campaign had delivered good results internationally, especially in India, the United Kingdom and France. New ads expected to roll out this month will be more focused on Yahoo’s products.

