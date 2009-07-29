Carol Bartz Confirms: More Yahoo Layoffs On The Way

Yahoo’s (YHOO) search partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) is all about maximizing sales and cutting costs. For some Yahoos, that will mean losing their jobs.

On Yahoo’s conference call, CEO Carol Bartz confirmed that some jobs will be cut as a result of the deal. How many? Carol wouldn’t say.

But the cuts won’t come overnight — there’s a huge, messy integration process ahead. And many Yahoo search employees will be offered jobs at Microsoft.

Our paraphrased notes from the call:

8:59 Bartz confirms more layoffs, someday: Many Yahoo search employees will be asked to take jobs at Microsoft. There will also be search employees who we’ll ask to help on display side of business. And then, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies, so that’s the third bucket. Transition over the next 2.5 years. Virtually nothing will change until we get regulatory approval (early 2010), 24 months for transition. Yes, there will be redundancies, but it’s in the future. Number? Still in the planning.

