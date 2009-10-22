Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz Cancels Web 2.0 Speech

Update: John Battelle just confirmed on stage that Carol would miss her Q&A. She has a “very, very bad case of the flu,” according to Battelle.

Earlier: Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz has canned her interview at the Web 2.0 Summit.

Bartz, who is sick — “nothing serious”, says Yahoo — missed Yahoo’s earnings call yesterday. So it’s probably a good move to skip the Web conference, too.

Don’t Miss: Photos From The Web 2.0 Summit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.