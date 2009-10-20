Carol Bartz: Ballbusting Since The 1970s

The New York Times has an excellent interview with Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz on her managment style.



It starts with the story of what happened when Carol first became somebody’s boss back in the 1970s:

Q. Do you remember the first time you were somebody’s boss?

A. I became a sales manager at Digital Equipment, promoted from within the sales team. My peers were less than excited that I had gotten the job, especially one of my male peers who said he just wasn’t going to work for a woman. I said, “Well, where are you going to work?” That was the first time I realised I’d better have some guts here.

Q. Then what happened?

A. Well, he got in line, and then we were fine. I guess he thought he could just bully his way in there. Times were a little different in the ’70s. I think he was shocked that a female got the job.

