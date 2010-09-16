Apple's iAds "Will Fall Apart," Says Yahoo's Bartz

Photo: Associated Press

Yahoo’s outspoken CEO Carol Bartz unloaded on Apple’s new “iAds” advertising product, with which Apple is now trying to disrupt the media business.Carol says iAds “will fall apart” because of Steve Jobs is way too much of a control freak:



“That’s going to fall apart for them,” Reuters quotes Bartz as saying. “Advertisers are not going to have that type of control over them. Apple wants total control over those ads.”

We agree. And if it’s not the control issue, it will be the production costs and the 40% cut.

In any event, iAds are off to a slow start. The WSJ reported last month that of the 17 big brands Apple touted at launch, only a handful have actually run campaigns.

(via 9-to-5 Mac)

