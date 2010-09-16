Sorry, Carol Bartz Says She's Not Selling The Alibaba Stake

Jay Yarow
Yahoo won’t be cashing in its Alibaba chip any time soon.

Carol Bartz tells Reuters the Chinese tech firm “constantly” asks about buying out Yahoo’s 39% stake, but she’s not interested in selling, because “It’s very strategic.”

For Bartz, it is strategic. Owning a huge share of one of the most promising tech plays in the world makes sense.

Alibaba, on the other hand, doesn’t think Yahoo is a strategic partner. CEO David Wei says of Yahoo, “Why do we need a financial investor with no business synergy or technology?”

Earlier today, a report surfaced that Yahoo might sell its stake for $8 billion to $11 billion.

