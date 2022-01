We sailed on Carnival and Cunard cruises out of the US and UK, and found one was all about luxury while the other focused on fun

Last year, two Insider reporters embarked on voyages on Carnival’s UK and US-based cruise lines.

In July, Monica Humphries embarked on a seven-day cruise on the Carnival Vista , which made stops in Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

The following October, Mikhaila Friel boarded Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth ship from the UK for a five-night Western Europe voyage stopping in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, for two nights.

Monica’s seven-day cruise cost $US1,081 ($AU1,547), or about £788, without gratuities. Mikhaila’s five-night cruise cost £628, or around $US856 ($AU1,225) without gratuities. The nightly rate on the Carnival Vista was about $US20 ($AU29) cheaper than the Queen Elizabeth. (For full disclosure, Insider paid for both cruises, per our reporting standards.)

Read more: We compared every aspect of Carnival’s US and UK cruise ships. Here’s what it’s like to sail on each.