A Carnival passenger is in critical condition after falling off a railing

A Carnival Cruise Line passenger is in critical condition after falling on the Carnival Valor cruise ship, the US Coast Guard said in a press release on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old male passenger suffered “multiple significant injuries,” from the fall, the Coast Guard said. He was sitting on a railing on one deck and fell backward onto a lower deck, a Carnival representative told Business Insider. The New York Daily News reported that the passenger fell a total of 16 feet.
The accident occurred while the ship was sailing off the coast of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said. A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter took the passenger to New Orleans University Medical Hospital early Tuesday morning.
