Carnival just debuted a new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard that will set sail in April — see inside the Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Carnival’s latest cruise ship, the Mardi Gras, will begin sailing this April.

The cruise ship has a roller coaster, several water slides, and eateries by celebrities like Guy Fieri and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Notwithstanding the delays related to the pandemic, there is tremendous enthusiasm and pent-up demand for this ship,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.

Carnival’s latest giant cruise ship, the Mardi Gras, is set to begin sailing this April .

The new cruise ship’s name is a direct reference to Carnival’s former 1972 Mardi Gras cruise ship. But unlike the previous iteration, the new Mardi Gras holds a series of North American cruising firsts, such as the first cruise to have a roller coaster, and the first to be powered by the environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas, according to Carnival.



However, eager cruisegoers will have to wait a bit longer to board the Mardi Gras. As of now, many big cruise lines won’t see any US sailings until March. The Mardi Gras specifically â€” which was constructed in Finland â€” will have its first seven-day sail from Florida to the Caribbean on April 24.

Like other cruise ships, the Mardi Gras’ debut was pushed back due to COVID-19. However, while the cruise industry was initially decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, key players like Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean have managed to stay resilient.

“Notwithstanding the delays related to the pandemic, there is tremendous enthusiasm and pent-up demand for this ship,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.



Keep scrolling to see its latest endeavour:

Cruise ships have become more elaborate over the years, and the Mardi Gras is no exception.

The Mardi Gras offers a wide array of entertainment amenities, from a roller coaster to celebrity dining options, to a bar that serves drinks with gold.

Carnival Cruise Line The Brass Magnolia inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

The list of celebrity dining options include eateries by Emeril Lagasse …

Carnival Emeril’s Bistro 1396 on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras.

Shaquille O’Neal …

Carnival Big Chicken on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

… and Guy Fieri.

Carnival Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras.

The ship is divided into six zones, each with different themes and purposes.

Carnival Cruise Line The Alchemy Bar inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

The first zone is the Grand Central, which has an atrium, cafe, bar, sushi restaurant …

Carnival Cruise Line The grand central atrium inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

… teppanyaki restaurant, comedy club, and piano bar.

Carnival The comedy club on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras.

The three-deck atrium at the centre of the cruise ship is lined with large windows and LED screens.

Carnival Cruise Line The grand central atrium inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

At night, the atrium turns into a venue for live shows, such as aerial performances.

Carnival The atrium in Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras.

The next zone is the French Quarter, unsurprisingly inspired by New Orleans.

Carnival Cruise Line The Fortune Teller inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Here, visitors can find Emeril’s Bistro 1396, the Brass Magnolia bar with live jazz, and the Fortune Teller bar.

Carnival Cruise Line Emeril’s Bistro 1396 inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Next is the Summer Landing zone with Guy Fieri’s barbecue and brewhouse eatery, swimming areas …

Carnival Cruise Line Guy’s Pig and Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

… a poolside bar, a soft serve station, and a military tribute lounge.

Carnival Cruise Line The Watering Hole inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Moving along to the La Piazza zone, which is all things Italian.

Carnival Cruise Line The Cucina inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Here, guests can find Italian eateries, live music, and a Mediterranean seafood joint.

Carnival La Piazza inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Next on the list is the Lido Zone, which is filled with a tiki bar, international street food joints …

Carnival The RedFrog Tiki Bar inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

O’Neal’s chicken restaurant, Fieri’s burger joint …

Carnival Guy’s Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras.

… a New England seafood spot, another soft serve area, and a taco eatery.

Carnival The Lido zone on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

The final zone, the Ultimate Playground, lives up to its name. It has an electric roller coaster, mini-golf course …

Carnival The roller coaster and WaterWorks zone on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

… basketball, ropes, and the WaterWorks play area with plenty of water slides.

Carnival Cruise Line WaterWorks on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

The roller coaster sits on an 800-foot track and can hit speeds up to 40-miles-per-hour.

Carnival The roller coaster on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Onboard entertainment also includes a live Family Feud set that guests can partake in, a spa, and adults-only sections.

Carnival The Family Feud on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

All of these features can be found along the cruise ship’s 19 decks.

Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

In total, the Mardi Gras is 1,115 feet long with a 138-foot long beam.

Carnival Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship

This size allows the Mardi Gras to accommodate over 5,200 guests with the ship’s 2,600 staterooms and 180 suites.

Carnival Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship

The ship can also accommodate 2,000 crew members.

Carnival Cruise Line The signing ceremony for Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the mega cruise also has Carnival’s largest medical centre.

Carnival Cruise Line La Piazza inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Bookings currently start at $US539 per person for the interior rooms.

Carnival The Family Harbour staterooms on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

This booking price shoots up significantly for guests interested in upgraded rooms.

Carnival The Excel suite on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Those looking for an extra luxurious experience can splurge on the list of suites, some of which include outdoor private jacuzzis and walk-in closets.

Carnival The Excel suite’s balcony on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Suite customers also get access to the Loft 19, a private “retreat”-like outdoor lounge area.

Carnival The Loft 19 on Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

Interested customers can now book a Mardi Gras trip on Carnival’s website.

Carnival Cruise Line The Fortune Teller inside Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras ship.

