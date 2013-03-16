Yet Another Carnival Cruise Ship Is Having Problems

The Carnival Legend in 2008.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Yet another Carnival cruise ship is facing difficulties: The Legend, on the last leg of a week-long cruise through the Caribbean, has had a technical issue with its sailing speed.The company has sent the ship back to its destination in Tampa, cancelling a scheduled stop in Grand Cayman.



Cruise-goers are not happy, passenger Rob Bonenfant told CNN in an email, “Passengers are now really pissed off.”

According to the Daily Mail, Legend passengers will get a $100 credit, and half off on a future Carnival cruise.

On Thursday, some elevators and toilets stopped working on the Carnival ship Dream, part-way through a seven-day cruise. Although the propulsion systems were not affected, the cruise was ended early, in St Maarten.

Passengers were flown home, and will receive a refund equal to the equivalent to three days of the trip, plus half-off on a future cruise, Carnival said.

Both incidents come in the wake of the Carnival Triumph, which was left adrift in the Gulf of Mexico last month after an engine room fire.

It took five days to tow the enormous vessel back to port, and its passengers were stuck on a ship without power and very few working toilets. The result was a PR nightmare for Carnival — along with a class-action lawsuit — which will only be made worse by this week’s problems.

