A Group Of Carnival Passengers Got Robbed By Hooded Gunmen In Mexico

A pleasant cruise turned into a nightmare for 22 Carnival passengers when they got robbed by hooded gunmen in Mexico, reports the L.A. Times.It’s a terrible and horrifying experience for the passengers, who were on a guided nature hike in the jungle outside Puerta Vallarta.



The bandits boarded their bus, took all their valuables, and ran off into the countryside. Fortunately, none of the passengers were hurt.

For Carnival, the incident comes a month after its Costa Concordia liner hit a rock off the western coast of Italy, killing dozens of passengers and crew.

Much of the backlash has died down since then for Carnival, with the focus veering toward the ship’s bizarre captain and his escapades. But now, Carnival—and its flagship brand—have been thrust right back into the news.

How’s Carnival responding to the crisis?

Well, it released a typical apology statement, which says, “Carnival sincerely apologizes to its guests for this very unfortunate and disturbing event.”

But Carnival also notes that it’s helping the affected passengers with their passport situations and working on reimbursing them for their stolen belongings, according to a statement provided to CNN. Plus, it has suspended the tour where the robbery occurred.

Though an appropriate response to the problem, it’s just another thing to overcome as Carnival tries to rebuild its brand.

