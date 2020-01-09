Carnival cruises have banned 'offensive clothing' featuring 'nudity, profanity, or sexual innuendo'

Carnival Cruise Lines/Facebook Passengers on Carnival cruises can no longer wear whatever they want on board.

CarnivalCruise Line has banned “offensive” clothing on board its ships.

This means passengers can no longer wear clothes with messages “that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions” or that “promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence,” according to an updated post on its website.

The new dress code guidelines were introduced in December 2019 to ensure all passengers feel welcome on board.

Anyone deemed to be wearing something offensive will be asked to change, Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen told Insider.

In an update to its dress code guidelines posted on the company website in December 2019, Carnival states:

“All guests are expected to ensure their clothing and accessories are respectful to fellow guests.

“Specifically, items worn during the cruise should not contain any message that may be considered offensive or contain nudity, profanity, sexual innuendo/suggestions.

“In addition, clothing/accessories should not promote negative ethnic or racial, commentary, or hatred or violence in any form.”

The change in guidelines was announced in a Facebook post by Carnival brand ambassador John Heald who explained that a passenger had complained about a fellow traveller “threatening to wear disgusting and lurid shirts on her cruise.”

Heald explained that Carnival would not allow this, and 95% of the 23,500 people who voted in the attached poll agreed that this was right.

Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen told Insider: “At Carnival, we want to make sure that all of our guests feel comfortable when cruising with us and that includes being around guests wearing clothing with inappropriate or threatening images or language.

“Like other cruise lines, we have long had some basic clothing guidelines in place and our guests respect them and understand we are a family-focused business.

“This very minor change came about after some incidents were reported in the media about other travel sectors where customers were wearing clothing with very threatening messages. That started a discussion about how we were prepared to handle such a situation and the need for clarification to both guests and crew.

“But we really don’t anticipate this being a significant issue and our crew is not onboard to be the clothing or expression police. We will evaluate situations on a case by case basis and respectfully ask guests to change a clothing item that clearly threatens, or conveys hateful ideas or lewd images.”

Gulliksen added that Carnival’s guests have “largely” been supportive of the decision.

