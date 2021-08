Taking a yoga class on a cruise ship was a whole new challenge, but I’d choose it over a regular studio in a heartbeat

So we started the class, and immediately the ship started rocking.

Coincidentally, I signed up for a yoga class the only day the ship was rocking.

For the five days on the cruise, it was smooth sailing. There had been little movement, and at moments, I entirely forgot I was on an enormous ship.

But just a few hours before my yoga class, the ship hit rougher waters and started moving back and forth. For McWilliam, it wasn’t anything out of the norm.

“There were some rocky ships in Australia,” he said. “So rocky that we had to cancel the class because it was too dangerous.”

People losing their balance could lead to injuries, so if the ship is moving too much, the class gets canceled.

What we experienced was minor, so we continued through our movements.