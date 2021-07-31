Taking a yoga class on a cruise ship was a whole new challenge, but I’d choose it over a regular studio in a heartbeat

I was curious if fitness classes were different on a cruise ship. So on the sixth day of the cruise, I ventured to the ship’s spa for a yoga class.

I navigated my way to deck 12, where the Cloud 9 Spa is located on the Carnival Vista.

At the very back of the spa is the ship’s gym, which offers 180-degree views of the ocean, and a small fitness class filled with spin bikes for cycling and a handful of yoga mats.

I arrived for a “pathway to yoga” class, which was one of the paid fitness classes available to passengers and cost $US17 ($AU23).25 ($AU23).