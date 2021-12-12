A Carnival cruise passenger fell overboard near the Mexican coast and has still not been found, the US Coast Guard says

The Carnival Vista cruise ship. The missing woman was traveling on a different Carnival vessel. RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images

A woman fell off a Carnival Cruise ship from her room’s balcony, according to the US Coast Guard.

The incident has prompted an international search for the passenger who has still not been found.

According to officials, the woman fell overboard near the coast of Mexico early Saturday morning.

A woman fell from a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony early Saturday morning and has still not been found, according to the US Coast Guard.

The woman was traveling on the Carnival Miracle ship and went overboard near the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, shortly after 3 a.m., multiple outlets reported.

Josh Zufelt, a passenger aboard the ship told NBC News that passengers were notified of the situation shortly afterwards. By 3.30 a.m., the ship was almost at a standstill and a lifeboat was launched by crew members, Zufelt said.

US Coast Guard crews and the Mexican Navy are trying to locate the woman, officials said in a tweet.

Carnival Cruise Line did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The ship set sail from Long Beach Cruise Terminal on Thursday for a routine trip to Ensenada. It was scheduled to return on Saturday, but was delayed to return early Sunday morning, according to CBS Los Angeles.

In a statement to the outlet, Carnival Cruise Line said: “We advised Carnival Miracle guests this morning of an overboard incident involving one of our guests from the balcony of her statesroom. Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our care team is providing support.”

In July, Carnival launched its first cruise from the US since the pandemic halted operations, as the industry raced to catch up with soaring demand. In a second-quarter business update, the company said that 2022 bookings were already higher than in 2019, as previously reported by Insider’s Grace Dean.