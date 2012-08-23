Man Accused Of Masterminding Gang Rape On A Cruise Ship Says He Doesn't Know When Things Got 'Sexual'

Carnival Sensation stateroom

Photo: Carnival

A 31-year-old man accused of raping a teenage girl aboard the Carnival Sensation cruise ship claims he was drunk at the time and while he had sex with other women aboard the ship, he isn’t sure the teenage girl was one of them.Chris Dickerson was arrested Monday after a 15-year-old girl claimed he and a group of four teenage boys held her down and took turns having sex with her, telling each other to “switch” when it was time for a new man to sexually assault her, the Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday.



The boys, who have not been named, reportedly told the FBI Dickerson plied the girl with alcohol until she was “inebriated to the point that she could not resist the attacks.”

Dickerson, who was on the cruise with his wife, told authorities he had sex with other women aboard the ship but he was drunk at the time of the alleged rape and isn’t sure if the teenage girl is one of the women he had sex with.

A judge in Florida ordered Dickerson be held in the Orange County Jail until his trial. The Attorney General is reviewing whether the FBI can file charges again the teenage boys.

Dickerson refused the Sentinel’s request for an interview.

