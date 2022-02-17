A Carnival cruise passenger jumped overboard off the shore of Louisiana and has still not been found

The passenger, which appears to be a 32-year old woman jumped into the water 150 miles (241km) off the coast of Louisiana. Photo by Dylan McCord/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

A passenger reportedly jumped off a Carnival Cruise ship and has still not been found.

A local news outlet reported the individual went missing 150 miles (241km) off the coast of Louisiana.

The incident has prompted the US Coast guard to try and locate the 32-year old passenger.

The US Coast Guard is looking for a passenger who reportedly jumped overboard a Carnival Cruise ship.

Multiple news outlets reported on the incident.

According to a local news outlet, the incident occurred on Wednesday as the Carnival Valor ship was cruising to New Orleans from Cozumel, Mexico.

The passenger, who appears to be a 32-year old woman, jumped into the water 150 miles (241km) off the coast of Louisiana.

In a tweet, Intel Point Alert wrote: “Passengers report seeing an individual jump from an upper deck.” The breaking news informant added eyewitnesses saw “a woman place on a life vest before intentionally jumping.”

Carnival Cruise did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Johnny Trupp, a passenger aboard the ship tweeted a video of a lifebuoy that was thrown into the water along with a flare with red smoke coming out of it.

Another passenger can be heard in the background of the video asking: “How often do they find people that jump off cruise ships? Never?”

The news follows a separate incident in which another Carnival cruise passenger fell overboard last December. According to the US Coast Guard, a woman fell from the ship’s balcony near the coast of Ensenada, Mexico.