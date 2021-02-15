Carnival is cancelled in Rio de Janeiro for the first time in 103 years, but performers are already gearing up for an epic 2022 parade

Izabela Cardoso, Fernando Teixeira, Bruno Mauro

  • For the first time in more than 100 years, Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Carnival celebration will not take place.
  • The loss is especially tough on the thousands of people who design, choreograph, and perform in the annual spectacle.
  • But Rio’s dedicated samba schools are already gearing up for a raucous Carnival in 2022.
