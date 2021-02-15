Carnival is cancelled in Rio de Janeiro for the first time in 103 years, but performers are already gearing up for an epic 2022 parade

- For the first time in more than 100 years, Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Carnival celebration will not take place.
- The loss is especially tough on the thousands of people who design, choreograph, and perform in the annual spectacle.
- But Rio’s dedicated samba schools are already gearing up for a raucous Carnival in 2022.
