Carney On Kudlow: Lehman Brothers And Regulatory Failure

Last night our John Carney went on CNBC’s Kudlow Report to discuss the new report on Lehman’s accounting sleight of hand. The conversation turned to the failure of regulators and new rules like Sarbanes Oxley to prevent or detect Lehman’s deceptive and market manipulative book cooking. Carney touches on the deepest question raised by this line of inquiry: are regulators useless?



