CNBC's John Carney Is Headed To The Wall Street Journal

Financial blogger John Carney is headed to the Wall Street Journal to write for “Heard On The Street.”

Excited to welcome @carney to @WSJheard where he will be covering all things Wall Street!

— Miriam Gottfried (@miriamgottfried) January 31, 2014

Carney is the editor of CNBC’s “NetNet” blog, which covers all things Wall Street. He also regularly appears on air for CNBC.

He previously worked for Business Insider and Dealbreaker.

Before pursuing a journalism career, Carney practiced law as a corporate attorney. He holds a law degree from UPenn.

Here’s the internal staff hire letter [via Chris Roush at TalkingBizNews]:

We are pleased to announce thatJohn Carney is joining Heard on the Street. John is well-known both on Wall Street and in the financial media, with a presence spanning TV, print, and online. He joins us from CNBC, where he founded and ran the NetNet blog and made frequent appearances in front of the cameras opining on the highs and lows of finance. John began his career in journalism at DealBreaker, the irreverent blog covering the culture and personalities of Wall Street. There during the depths of the financial crisis, he served as editor-in-chief of the site. He went from there to be managing editor of Clusterstock, part of Business Insider. In addition, John has over the years written for our own Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Fortune, and New York magazine, among others. In a previous life, John practiced corporate law at firms including Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Latham & Watkins. He received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the State University of New York at Binghamton. True to his roots, John will cover all things Wall Street for the Heard. You can join one of his more-than 41,000 twitter followers at this handle: @carney. Based in New York, he will report to Liam Denning andDavid Reilly.

