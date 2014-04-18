Florida Mansion Built For 19th Century Robber Barron's Nephew On Sale For $US5 Million

Ever felt like living like a member of a dynasty? This Florida property, originally christened by a member of the Carnegie family, can give you that feeling for just $US5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the listing, the home was built for the nephew of steel industry tycoon Andrew Carnegie in 1924.

The four-bedroom river-front mansion sits on 22 acres, boasts 22 foot ceilings, a billiard room, ice cream parlor and its own private dock.

This historic home is listed with Deb Duvall of Water Pointe Realty.

