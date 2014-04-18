Florida Mansion Built For 19th Century Robber Barron's Nephew On Sale For $US5 Million

Amanda Macias, Linette Lopez
Mediterrean house in floridaWater Pointe Realty

Ever felt like living like a member of a dynasty? This Florida property, originally christened by a member of the Carnegie family, can give you that feeling for just $US5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the listing, the home was built for the nephew of steel industry tycoon Andrew Carnegie in 1924.

The four-bedroom river-front mansion sits on 22 acres, boasts 22 foot ceilings, a billiard room, ice cream parlor and its own private dock.

This historic home is listed with Deb Duvall of Water Pointe Realty.

The waterfront home is located in Stuart, Florida and was reportedly nicknamed 'Lucinda' by Mr. Carnegie. Citrus, mango and avocado trees surround the approximately 8,170-square-feet home.

Another view of the entrance.

A lovely aerial view of the property.

The sun room has stunning view of the St. Lucie River as well as the swimming pool and the home's lush grounds.

Here is a view of the great room which has nearly 25-feet high ceilings with giant palladian style windows.

Here is another view of the great room.

Here is a stunning view from the upstairs balcony which leads into three bedrooms.

According to the WSJ, the home comes with an ice cream parlor with built-in equipment. This is the Mediterranean-style kitchen.

According to the listing, the former Carnegie home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The rear of the property includes a sandy beach and private dock area.

Here is a picture of the formal dining room that hosts one of five wood-burning fireplaces.

