HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Five-Story Pre-war Mansion On The Upper East Side Is On Sale For $26 Million

Meredith Galante
carnegie hall, new york, east 95th street, $26 million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A Fifth Avenue Mansion with five bedrooms and six and a half baths in Carnegie Hill is on sale for $26 million.The mansion features two terraces, a wooden roof deck, a Sub Zero wine refrigerator, a music room and an English-styled basement.

The master bedroom is on its own floor with custom closets, dressing rooms and a bathroom.

Welcome to beautiful 95th Street in Carnegie Hill

The 364

There are several rooms for entertaining

The bay windows open up the space to let a lot of light in

The dining room features elegant touches, like these mirrored walls

The kitchen comes equipped with a Sub Zero fridge and freezer

This kitchen makes you feel like you're in the suburbs

The house is five floors above ground

The bedrooms have a lot of floor space, allowing for a chest, chair and desk—a rarity in New York City

The bathroom offers a great view of the terrace

The entertainment room

The roof deck has a view of the Upper East Side

Bring your friends to the seating area to relax

The wooden area of the deck gives residents open-aired seating with some extra privacy

16 E. 95th Street feels like the suburbs, but it's in the confines of the city

Prefer a view of Central Park?

