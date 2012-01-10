HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Five-Story Pre-war Mansion On The Upper East Side Is On Sale For $26 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
A Fifth Avenue Mansion with five bedrooms and six and a half baths in Carnegie Hill is on sale for $26 million.The mansion features two terraces, a wooden roof deck, a Sub Zero wine refrigerator, a music room and an English-styled basement.
The master bedroom is on its own floor with custom closets, dressing rooms and a bathroom.
The bedrooms have a lot of floor space, allowing for a chest, chair and desk—a rarity in New York City
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.