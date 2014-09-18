CARNAGE: This Real Estate PR Stunt Ended In The Deaths Of Thousands Of Butterflies

A property developer in China bought 100,000 butterflies to attract buyers to a promotion, only to see it badly backfire – for the butterflies.

Thousands of the butterflies were trampled, squashed or simply stolen as crowds rushed through the “Butterfly Festival” in Central China’s Wuhan city of Hubei province.

In terms of visitor numbers, the promotion was a succes – The Shanghaiist reports more than 10,000 people came through the festival in two days and simply ignored staff requests to not touch the butterflies.

More than 800 species were on show.

There’s plenty more pictures of the (living) butterflies over at news.163.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.