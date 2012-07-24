This Is Carmelo Anthony Wearing Magic Johnson's Throwback Dream Team Uniform

The U.S. basketball team wore Dream Team throwbacks for its game versus Argentina over the weekend.
Here’s what Carmelo Anthony looks like in Magic Johnson’s old digs (Magic wore #15 in 1992):
Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images
And this is what LeBron James’ getup looked like:
Photo: instagram
