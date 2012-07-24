This Is Carmelo Anthony Wearing Magic Johnson's Throwback Dream Team Uniform

Lorenzo Arguello

The U.S. basketball team wore Dream Team throwbacks for its game versus Argentina over the weekend.

Here’s what Carmelo Anthony looks like in Magic Johnson’s old digs (Magic wore #15 in 1992):

Carmelo Anthony Magic Johnson Dream Team throwback

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

And this is what LeBron James’ getup looked like:

LeBron James Dream Team throwback

Photo: instagram

ALSO SEE: How USA Basketball Players Have Been Clowning Around in Preparation For London→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.