The 10 Best Tweets About The Bombshell New York Knicks rumours That Dropped This Morning

Tony Manfred
carmelo anthony freaking out

Photo: AP

The New York Knicks are a disaster, according to a litany of bombshell reports that came out today.Carmelo Anthony wanted out earlier this week, Mike D’Antoni has lost control of the team, and no one is willing and able to take control.

As with all real-time melodramas these days, the Knicks madness elicited some pretty excellent material from the Twittesphere.

Timely joke

Trade deadline!

Jeremy Lin sucker punch

In case you didn't think 'Melo v. D'Atoni was enough drama

Worse than the Bobcats

What every Knicks fan is thinking

What every other NBA fan is thinking

Is Lin the snitch?

Carmelo loves the spotlight

JR Smith, oblivious

