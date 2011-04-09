Kim Kardashian And Carmelo's Wife LaLa Go Apartment Shopping In... New Jersey?

Kim Kardashian and Carmelo Anthony may be New Jersey’s newest residents.



rumours are flying that Kardashian, who is moving to the east coast, and Anthony’s wife LaLa Vazquez, have been checking out apartment buildings together in Alpine, NJ.

And Alpine is no Seaside Heights, its zip code is the forth most expensive in the country.

Anthony and Vazquez want their 3-year-old son Kiyan to grow up in a quieter neighbourhood. Ironic that Anthony may move to New Jersey after he refused to sign on with New Jersey’s basketball team, the Nets.

Kardashian, who is dating NJ Nets player Kris Humphries, hasn’t ruled out NYC, but is looking at buildings with Vazquez so they have each other’s company while their beaus are playing ball.

