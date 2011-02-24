WELCOME TO NEW YORK: Now Where Should New Knick Carmelo Anthony Live?

By Rob BearWhen it was announced over the weekend that basketball star Carmelo Anthony would be leaving the Denver Nuggets for the wilds of the New York Knicks, Knickerbocker fans cheered, Nuggets fans jeered, and Anthony was left holding the bag on a massive mansion in Littleton, Colorado.

Built by a tech exec in 2002, the estate was sold to Carmelo in 2007 for $12M and consists of a 21,00-square-foot eight-bedroom main house, a 5,500-square foot barn, and a 1,600-square-foot guest house. It features include 15 bathrooms, seven fireplaces, a wine cellar, a recording studio, a home theatre, a gym, and a 54-foot lap pool.

But all that space and those features couldn’t save this place from the downturn, and even a $9.5M asking price hasn’t been enough to lure a buyer. Not to mention it didn’t just hit the market: Carmelo first listed back in June, when he told the Denver Post his agent was negotiating for a three-year extension with the Nuggets. So much for that plan.

Even if ‘Melo can’t move his mansion soon, he’ll be moving to NYC with plenty of dough to throw at a new money pit.

This post originally appeared at Curbed.com.

