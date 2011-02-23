WATCH: Carmelo Anthony's Last Interview As A Denver Nugget

Before it was announced that Carmelo Anthony was (finally) traded to the New York Knicks, the four-time NBA All Star went on Conan O’Brien to conduct what would be his final interview as a Denver Nugget.



Like most late night talk shows, Conan is taped hours before its broadcast time. So, with the trade not yet announced during the taping, Melo dodged questions about his future while Conan assumed he was still a Nugget.

Watch Carmelo Anthony’s final interview and TV appearance as a Denver Nugget:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.