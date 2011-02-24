Carmelo Anthony's Knicks Debut Is A Scorching Hot Ticket

Photo: Newseum

Depending on who you believe, the Knicks either gave up way too much to get Carmelo Anthony, or paid an acceptable price for a player of his calibre.One thing’s for sure: Knicks fans are extremely excited.



Tickets to tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, which should be ‘Melo’s debut, are going for huge prices on the secondary market.

According to FanSnap.com, the cheapest tickets on sale right now are $150, and those are in the highest section of MSG.

StubHub has a pair of courtside tickets on sale for $10,000.

