Here's Why Carmelo Anthony Is Losing So Much Weight

Like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony has lost a ton of weight this offseason.

A source told The New York Post that Anthony wants to get back to where he was as a rookie:

“He wants to be as athletic as he was when he was a rookie. Plus he wants to be a facilitator in the triangle and speed will help that,” the source added.

When Anthony was a rookie at the Nuggets, he was listed as 230 pounds. Last season he was listed as 240 pounds.

Not only will weight loss help Anthony in the short term, but as hall-of-famer Reggie Miller told TMZ, it will help prolong his career.

“You carry on too much weight, it shortens longevity of a basketball player especially later on. You get up in years, it’s less wear and tear on your body. It’s actually pretty smart,” Miller said.

So how has Anthony shed the weight? By working out like crazy and, like LeBron, eating a “mostly low-carb diet.”

A source told the Post that Anthony has been working out three times a day, a combination of basketball and agility drills, yoga, and weight lifting. As for diet, Anthony’s has been “mostly carb-free.”

His recent Instagram shows that he’s much closer to that rookie weight than his 2013-2014 season weight:

Here he is during the 2013-2014 season:

And his rookie season:

