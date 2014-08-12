Carmelo Anthony Appears To Be The Latest NBA Superstar To Lose A Ton Of Weight

One week after photos emerged of LeBron James looking like he has lost a ton of weight, now comes a photo of Carmelo Anthony who appears to be skinnier than he has been in years.

Anthony posted this photo to his Instagram account with the caption “great training session today”

Here is a look at ‘Melo from his season at Syracuse as well as what he looked like at the beginning of last season. The photo above certainly looks more like his skinny days in upstate New York.

Anthony is already one of the best scorers in the NBA. If ‘Melo can translate this new fitness into a more explosive game, the rest of the NBA better watch out.

