Carmelo Anthony went to a corner store in a monogrammed robe with a stack of cash

Carmelo Anthony is just like all of us — when he has to make a quick run to the corner store, he doesn’t feel like getting dressed up.

As evidenced by his wife LaLa’s Instagram video Thursday night, when lounging around the house, Carmelo wears a monogrammed robe.

And when he had to stop at the local corner store, he decided to stay in the robe.

Here’s LaLa ripping her husband for his attire: “Who do you know goes to the corner store with a robe on?”



Then, as Anthony pays with a stack of cash in hand, LaLa continues to critique his outfit before warning Anthony about his attitude:



NBA players: they’re just like you and me.

