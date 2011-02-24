VH1 Has Already Announced A Show To Follow La La And Carmelo As They Adapt To New York

Count the producers at VH1 among those that long assumed that Carmelo Anthony was going to end up with the New York Knicks.



The network has already announced plans to air La La’s Full Court Life, which will pick up where last summer’s La La’s Full Court Wedding left off.

The show will follow Carmelo Anthony and La La as they “prepare for a sudden move to New York City.”

For those that had been saying that ‘Melo desperately wanted to go to a big market partially to appease his wife, this is a pretty good piece or ammunition.

The show will begin airing in August.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.